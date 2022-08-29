Man and Woman Shot, Killed in East Granby, Conn.

Police have identified a man and a woman who died after a shooting in East Granby on Sunday night.
Troopers and East Granby police were called to a home on Wynding Hills Road shortly before 6 p.m. after getting 911 calls about gunshots.
When they arrived, they said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
State police said the man, later identified as 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, and the woman, later identified as 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, died of their injuries.
According to state police, investigators are considering the deaths suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.
There is no threat to the public.