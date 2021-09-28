New Jersey

Man Accused of Taking Upskirt Photos of Women Inside 2 Cape May Arcades

Police say the man is known to frequent the Cape May area during the summer.

By David Chang

Police released surveillance video of a man who they say purposely dropped a card on the floor in order to take upskirt photos of women inside two arcades in Cape May, New Jersey.

Police say the unidentified man was inside the Family Fun Arcade at 732 Beach Avenue on the Cape May Promenade back on Aug. 24 at 7:35 p.m. 

The man repeatedly dropped a cashless “tap to play” card on the floor near different unsuspecting women, bent over to pick up the card and took inappropriate photos of them, according to investigators. 

Another patron spotted the man in the act and alerted staff members at the arcade, police said. When staff approached the man he fled the area on foot, according to investigators.

Investigators later determined the same man had also been inside the Cape May Arcade on 406 Beach Avenue just prior where he also took upskirt photos of unsuspecting women using the same method. 

Police say the man is known to frequent the Cape May area during the summer. They obtained surveillance video of the suspect from both arcades. 

Surveillance photo of the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please call Cape May City Detective Kelley Shustack at 609-884-9503.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCape Mayupskirt photos
