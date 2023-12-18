Crime and Courts

Man accused in 4 deaths lured Washington victims to woods with promise of buried gold, police say

Richard Walter Bradley, 40, is being held without bail and faces up to life in prison, if convicted.

A Washington man charged with killing one person has been accused of killing three others by luring his alleged victims to the woods by telling them he needed help digging up gold, authorities said.

Richard Walter Bradley, 40, pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder Thursday, said the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Bradley is being held without bail and faces up to life in prison, if convicted.

Bradley’s defense attorney, Peter Geisness, did not immediately return voice and email messages. Bradley is scheduled to stand trial next month in Blake’s death.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

He was initially arrested in May 2021 and charged in a separate murder case. He's accused in the death of Brandi Blake, 44, in Game Farm Park in Auburn, Washington.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us