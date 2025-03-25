Alaska

Man and 2 children found alive after Alaska plane crash

An adult and two juveniles were rescued Monday after their plane went down the previous night.

By The Associated Press

A man and two children were found with injuries that were not life-threatening Monday near the wreckage of a small plane on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula that had been reported overdue the night before, authorities said.

The three — the pilot and two juveniles — were taken to a hospital after the plane's wreckage was discovered Monday morning near the east side of Tustumena Lake, according to the Alaska State Troopers. The three were immediate family members, troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said by email.

Troopers previously said they received a report late Sunday that a Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser was overdue. It listed suspected locations as Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains, east of Homer. The 60,000-acre (24,200-hectare) lake has been described by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as “notorious for its sudden dangerous winds.”

Homer is a Kenai Peninsula community located about 220 miles (354 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alaska
