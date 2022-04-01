Majority of COVID-19 Relief Funds Were Misused in West Haven, CT: Report

The majority of funds given to the city of West Haven through the COVID-19 Relief Funds (CRF) program were misused, according to a report released from the Office of Policy and Management.

The audit, done by CohnReznick, shows that approximately 80% of the $1.15 million in pandemic relief funding provided to the city was not used properly.

The CRF program was passed by Congress at the start of the pandemic in 2020 to help municipalities across the county.

According to the report, federal officials laid out rules and requirements to properly use this funding.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Auditors said that approximately $892,887 spent didn't meet the criteria.

The report states that the purchasing process within city departments are inconsistent and individual city departments were performing their own purchasing functions. This is because the purchasing manager role has been vacant for a long time. City officials said purchasing can't be centralized until the position is filled.

Auditors concluded that the city shouldn't have allowed the majority of funds that were ultimately approved.

These expenditures were the result of either ineligible expenses or a lack of sufficient justification and documentation. Additionally, auditors uncovered significant deficiencies in internal controls, policies and procedures that were not related to the CRF program, the report said.

Auditors said that the CRF funds weren't separated from the city's general operating bank account, according to the report. CohnReznick suggested that the city establish segregated bank accounts for all future grant or program funds received to avoid any crossover.

“The audit findings are outrageous and a betrayal of the public’s trust. They require further analysis and investigation. The MARB has considerable work to complete in order assist West Haven with its finances and accounting practices. The legislature established the MARB process to improve municipal transparency and accountability and that process should continue for the benefit of the residents of West Haven and the State of Connecticut," Max Reiss, spokesperson for Gov. Lamont said.

According to the report, there are several instances where the Municipal Accountability Review Board previously identified and required the city to take corrective action.

West Haven's former finance director Frank Cieplinski told auditors that city invoices are often times submitted once it's due to be paid. The report found that this process has resulted in many accounting irregularities.

Back in October of 2021, West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi said in a YouTube video posted on the city’s website that she has reviewed many of the city’s federal CARES Act expenditures and came across several large expenditures that concerned her.

The review board plans to meet in the coming weeks to figure out next steps. Officials said a corrective action plan will be considered at the next meeting.