Major Disaster Declaration for Coronavirus Response in Conn. Approved by FEMA

Governor Ned Lamont's request for a Major Disaster Declaration for coronavirus response in Connecticut has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Sunday.

The Major Disaster Declaration unlocks additional federal assistance programs for the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Lamont.

"This is imperative to protecting the health and safety of the people in our state," Lamont said in a tweet.

The approval means that impacted state agencies and municipalities in all eight of Connecticut's counties will be reimbursed for 75 percent of the costs associated with the response and emergency protective measures for the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am grateful that the federal government is recognizing the severity of this pandemic in Connecticut and the impact it is having on the health and safety of the people of our state. It is an important step in providing critical aid in our communities,” Governor Lamont said in part on Sunday.

Lamont has another request for disaster assistance that is still under review by the White House. This request includes individual assistance that could provide residents with a number of benefits including expanded unemployment assistance, food benefits and child care assistance.

“I remain hopeful that our request for assistance for individuals will also be approved because this pandemic has had a significant impact on the livelihoods of so many people in Connecticut," Lamont added. "Thousands of workers and families are badly hurting. Unlocking this assistance would mean expanded unemployment benefits for those who are out of work because of the emergency, needed food benefits, child care assistance, and a host of other critically important aid."

There are more than 1,500 positive cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and at least 33 people have died.

