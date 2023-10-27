WATCH LIVE: Maine State Police speak after Lewiston mass shooting suspect found dead

The man suspected in Wednesday's massacre that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, authorities confirmed Friday night.

Sources told first told the NBC10 Boston Investigators that Robert Card — the subject of a dayslong manhunt that followed mass shootings at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille — had been found deceased, and that there was no longer a threat. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office later said in a Facebook post that the suspect was dead.

Specific details were not immediately available, but Maine State Police were expected to hold a press conference at 10 p.m. That will be carried live at the top of this story.

As authorities continue to investigate the shootings that killed 18 people in Lewiston, all of the victims who lost their lives have been publicly identified.

The update comes after days of angst as an armed and dangerous man was unaccounted for after 18 people were killed and 13 injured.

"Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to the brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer," Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement Friday night. "When President Biden called me this evening to tell me the perpetrator of the heinous attacks in Lewiston had been found, we both expressed our profound appreciation for the courage and determination of these brave men and women."

Shelter-in-place orders were in place in Androscoggin County and parts of neighboring Sagadahoc County. Those orders were lifted earlier Friday.

Investigators have received more than 530 tips and leads since the killings. Earlier in the day, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said authorities were searching the area around a boat launch in Lisbon where Card's vehicle was found. The Androscoggin River was also being searched.

"We have a lot of irons in the fire," he said. "I'm not saying we know that the suspect is in the water."

At a press conference Friday, Maine authorities announced the names of all 18 victims who were killed in the tragedy.

"The victims of this tragedy are our family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. "It is often said that our state is 'one big, small town' because Maine is such a closeknit community."

Mills noted one of the victims, Josh Seal, was a personal friend. An ASL interpreter during the state's COVID-19 briefings, he was one of four members of a deaf cornhole league killed at Schemengees.

The shootings sparked an outcry of support in Maine, throughout New England, and across the country.

Maine lawmakers were quick to express their horror. Moderate Democratic Rep. Jared Golden reversed course on his previous objection to a ban of assault weapons like the one used in the attack, calling it a mistake and committing to push for one.

"The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine," Golden said. "For the good of my community, I will work with any colleague to get this done in the time that I have left in Congress."

The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics honored the victims at their respective games on Thursday and Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more as this story develops.