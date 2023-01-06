Greenwich

Mail Carrier Robbed in Connecticut

Greenwich Public Safety Complex
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich.

Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries.

Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216.

It was heading south on Field Point Road toward Interstate 95 and is now in New York State, according to Greenwich police.

Anyone with information is asked to call  203-622-8004.

