Mail Carrier Robbed in Connecticut

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich.

Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries.

Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216.

Suspect Vehicle in New York State at this time https://t.co/YwPaj1grgt — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) January 6, 2023

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It was heading south on Field Point Road toward Interstate 95 and is now in New York State, according to Greenwich police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-622-8004.