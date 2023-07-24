Madison Beer claps back at body shamer saying she's ‘getting fatter'

Madison Beer isn't afraid to take trolls off life support.

In fact, Beer was anything but hurt like hell when someone left a body-shaming comment under an Instagram photo of the singer clad in a white babydoll dress. "Hey madison i've noticed that ur legs and arms are getting fatter," the comment read. "Please do some cardio because we men only like skinny girls. Ur face is already perfect, but please we love a thin-waisted girl."

Not one for body shamers, the 24-year-old promptly replied, "i wouldn't touch you with a 10 ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars," as seen in a screenshot taken by "Pop Base."

While the Instagram user appears to have deleted their comment, that didn't stop Beer's fans from coming to her defense. "Can't believe some dudes feel they have the right to comment on someone else's appearance," one fan wrote to Beer. "Keep slaying."

Meanwhile, another user commented, "Madison beer you are gorgeous no matter what."

Beer has been open about her experience with online bullying in the past. In her memoir "The Half of It," released earlier this year, the star recalled being harassed online for dating "a boy who was more popular than me" and how she was "called endless names—labeled a whore for having him as my boyfriend, for dressing a certain way."

"There are certain violations of human boundaries that I find inexcusable," she wrote, "no matter the position I'm in."

In 2020, Beer opened up about a "traumatizing experience," in which her private images were shared online without consent, in hopes of urging social media users to stop "shaming women" for their choices.

"You should not feel shame," she wrote in a message to her younger self. "you were exploring your sexuality, you were learning. You should not feel like you did something wrong. Shame on those who betrayed your trust & SHAME ON THOSE WHO SHAMED YOU."

Beer added at the time, "Own your mistakes as a young woman learning about the world. don't let them define you. don't let them keep you in fear."