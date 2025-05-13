Menendez Brothers
Live updates: Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to begin

A two-day hearing this week in a Los Angeles courtroom could determine whether Lyle and Erik Menendez will continue serving their life prison sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • Hearings on a resentencing motion in the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles.
  • Attorneys for the Menendez brothers will argue they have been rehabilitated after serving more than 30 years of a life prison sentence for the August 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills.
  • Defense attorney Mark Geragos said he plans to call several witnesses to testify in support of the brothers.
  • The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will present the case against resentencing, arguing the Menendez brothers have not taken full responsibility for their crimes.
  • If the court recommends resentencing, the state parole board would need to consider the case and issue a ruling on whether to release the brothers from prison.
  • Resentencing is just one path to freedom for the brothers, who also could be granted clemency.

A two-day resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez begins Tuesday. Follow live updates below.

