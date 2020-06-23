Breonna Taylor

Louisville Detective Fired Over Killing of Breonna Taylor

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience," the police chief wrote in a termination letter to Louisville detective Brett Hankison

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One of three Kentucky police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year was fired Tuesday, authorities said.

In a two-page letter to Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison, chief Robert J. Schroeder said that Hankison violated the department’s regulations and deadly force standards, One of three Kentucky police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year was fired Tuesday, authorities said. reports.

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” he wrote. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience.”

U.S. & World

Anthony Fauci 18 hours ago

Fauci Hopeful for a Vaccine by Late 2020, Early 2021

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Prosecutor: Trump Ally Roger Stone Was ‘Treated Differently'

Taylor, 26, an African American emergency-room technician, was killed by police March 13 after three plainclothes officers used a "no-knock" warrant to enter her apartment around 12:40 a.m. as part of a drug investigation.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Breonna TaylorKentucky
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us