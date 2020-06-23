Louisville Detective Fired Over Killing of Breonna Taylor

One of three Kentucky police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year was fired Tuesday, authorities said.

In a two-page letter to Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison, chief Robert J. Schroeder said that Hankison violated the department’s regulations and deadly force standards, One of three Kentucky police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year was fired Tuesday, authorities said. reports.

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” he wrote. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience.”

Taylor, 26, an African American emergency-room technician, was killed by police March 13 after three plainclothes officers used a "no-knock" warrant to enter her apartment around 12:40 a.m. as part of a drug investigation.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.