Louisiana School Bus Driver Out of Job After Racist Comment to 11-Year-Old Student

The retort was heard by other students and recorded on a video surveillance system

A white Louisiana school bus driver who made a racist remark to a Black student about the murder of George Floyd is out of a job after the child's mother complained to school officials.

WWL-TV reported that 11-year-old Rashad Gabriel had a face mask below his nose and told a driver he was out of breath after running to catch a bus to Trist Middle School in St. Bernard Parish, located in metro New Orleans, on April 9.

“Since George Floyd, that’s what you all say, but I don’t see a knee on your neck,” the driver replied, according to the child's mother, Rose Gabriel. Other children heard the statement, which also was captured on a video surveillance system on the vehicle.

The mother reported it, and School Superintendent Doris Voitier said the driver no longer works for the system.

“What she said is offensive and inappropriate. It was racially insensitive. And we took appropriate action,” said Voitier, who declined comment on whether the driver, who wasn't identified publicly, was fired or resigned.

Rose Gabriel welcomed the quick action. “It made me relieved that I know she’s no longer on the bus with my son or anybody else’s child,” she said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in Floyd’s killing, which set off mass protests around the world.

