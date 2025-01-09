As three fires roar through the Los Angeles area Wednesday, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and thousands of households are without power.

The fast-moving wildfires are being driven by fierce winds that are expected to continue into the day on Wednesday.

If you have been evacuated or your power is out, take care once the danger is past with food that you left in your refrigerator. Here's what you should know.

How many hours does food keep in the fridge?

Your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to four hours, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Too keep food cool, make sure to not open the fridge door unnecessarily to keep cold air inside.

Once the fourth hour passes, it's recommended to throw away perishables such as eggs, meat, poultry, fish and eggs.

What about the freezer?

As for your freezer, food there can last much longer, especially if it’s full. Your frozen items will remain safe to eat for about 48 hours in a full fridge and about 24 hours in one that’s half full.

How can you tell if food is safe to eat?

If you’re not sure about something, do not taste it to try to figure it out, USADA said. Instead, remember this adage: When in doubt, throw it out.