Live updates: National Guard members arrive in LA after protests turn violent

What to Know
- Demonstrators protesting federal immigration raids clashed with authorities Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles.
- National Guard members arrived in Los Angeles Sunday morning after two days of protests.
- At least one person was arrested and several more were detained in Saturday's unrest.
- President Trump moved to send 2,000 National Guard members to crack down on unrest in the community of Paramount and other areas.
- The presidential order also allows for the use of 'regular Armed Forces as necessary.'
- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said he has placed U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton in San Diego on 'high alert' to be deployed if needed.
- A third straight day of protest is expected Sunday in Los Angeles.
Demonstrators protesting federal immigration raids clashed with authorities in Los Angeles. Follow live updates on the protests below.