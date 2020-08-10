Looting and Chaos Erupt in Downtown Chicago, With Widespread Damage and Shots Fired

Chaos erupted in downtown Chicago early Monday morning, with widespread looting at countless businesses, property damage and shots fired both at and by police.

The unrest began at around 12:20 a.m., when police were called to reports of a mob scene on Michigan Avenue. Large crowds gathered outside the Saks Fifth Avenue and Coach stores, with hundreds of people yelling and throwing things at officers.

Looters were captured on video in multiple locations, with merchandise taken and storefronts vandalized. Officers were told to respond wearing helmets and there were multiple reports of gunshots.

Video taken in Chicago’s Gold Coast shows looters hitting a business and the aftermath of smashed windows and empty shelves.

Just before 5 a.m., a Chicago police spokesman tweeted that shots had been fired at officers who returned fire near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lake Street. No officers were injured, Tom Ahern said, adding that it was not known at the time if the offenders were shot.

It appeared as though the looting initially began in the city's Loop, but spread to multiple Chicago neighborhoods in the overnight hours, with reports of businesses struck in River North, Streeterville, Lincoln Park, the Gold Coast and the South Loop as well.

The Chicago Transit Authority shut down all train and bus service downtown "at the request of public safety officials," the CTA said. Buses will not run in the area bounded by Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland Avenue until further notice, the CTA said, with all train service temporarily suspended as well.

The bridges over the Chicago River were lifted at around 4:30 a.m., preventing further entry into and exit from the downtown area.

Looters swarmed a Walgreens store and Portillo’s in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Monday.

Illinois State Police confirmed at around 5 a.m. that Chicago police asked for assistance in blocking all expressway ramps going in and out of the city's Loop: from Cermak to I-55, I-94 from Roosevelt to Division and Congress Parkway from I-290.

At around 7:15 a.m., the city's Office of Emergency Management & Communications tweeted that the CTA was restoring service and bridges and expressway ramps downtown would be opening as various street closures remained in effect around the Loop.

Chicago police had not issued any formal statement on the proceedings early Monday, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown were scheduled to discuss "criminal activity overnight in the downtown area" during a news conference at 8 a.m. from police headquarters.

