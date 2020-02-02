London Police Shoot Man Over ‘Terrorism-Related’ Incident

London police officers shot and killed a suspect after at least two people were stabbed Sunday in what authorities are investigating as a terror attack.

The attack in the Streatham neighborhood of south London, a bustling residential area that doesn't boast any major British landmarks like areas hit by earlier attacks.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” police said.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.



The scene has been fully contained.



Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, told Britain's Press Association that he witnessed the attack.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer - as they were in civilian clothing,'' he said. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can't quite remember.

Bulhan said he ran into a local library to seek safety.

"From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene," he said.

The Prime Minister has expressed his concern for those injured in the terror-related incident in south-east London.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related.”