Multiple people are wounded after a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, police confirm.

Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mansfield ISD confirmed to NBC 5 that the school was in lockdown while the situation was being investigated.

Parents are being asked to stage at the student nutrition center at 151 Mansfield Webb Road. The district will then work to bus students from the high school to this location.

NBC 5 has crews on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get additional information.