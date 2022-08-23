little league world series

Little League Officials Say ‘No Ill Intent' After Teammates Put ‘Cotton' on Black Player's Head

Multiple players were pulling the stuffing out of toys and playing with it

After Little League players were seen putting a cotton-like substance on a Black teammate’s head during the Little League Classic game on Sunday night, LLWS officials said there was "no ill-intent."

In the video that aired on ESPN during the Red Sox-Orioles game, players appeared to be pulling the stuffing out of toys and placing it on their Black teammate’s head.

Little League World Series officials said in a statement that they reviewed footage and spoke with the player's mother and coaches. They concluded that "multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive."

The incident sparked backlash online, as NBC News reported.

