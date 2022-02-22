Ukraine
Live Blog

Biden Updates Nation on Ukraine Crisis; Sanctions Ramp Up

Live updates as the crisis over Russia's actions in Ukraine escalates

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

From a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two pro-Russia regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and his order to send troops there.

They also warned of a global fallout from the crisis over Ukraine, which was evident Tuesday as oil prices rose, stock markets fell, and the U.K. slapped sanctions on Russian banks. Here's a look at the latest developments in the conflict over Ukraine and the security crisis in Eastern Europe.

Live updates below:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

UkraineRussiaRussia-Ukraine Crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us