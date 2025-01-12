Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Gusty winds coming back as death toll rises to 16 in LA fires

The Eaton and Palisades fire continue to threaten thousands of homes on multiple fronts, even as victims begin to return to devastated neighborhoods.

By NBC Staff

Officials are expected to give the latest updates on the fires and relief efforts in a press conference at 8 a.m. PT. Watch live in the player above.

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates and get all the news on the Palisades and Eaton fires here.

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
