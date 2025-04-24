What to Know A massive wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, has burned thousands of acres, at one point forced thousands of evacuations, destroyed a business and closed some roads.

The fire began shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Township, Ocean County.

The fire spread to Lacey Township where it destroyed a business. It also spread to Ocean Township, sending massive plumes of white smoke into the air that could be seen for miles around.

As of Wednesday, April 23, at 10 p.m., the so-called Jones Road Wildfire had burned 13,250 acres, continued to threaten 12 structures and was 50% contained.

The fire at one point closed a stretch of the Garden State Parkway and caused thousands of power outages. As of early on Thursday, April 24, 2025, stretches of Bryant and Jones roads remained closed, while a stretch of Route 532 had reopened.

The fire also at one point forced around 5,000 Lacey and Ocean Townships residents to evacuate. The evacuation order was lifted on Wednesday and people were able to return to their homes.

Multiple resources were deployed to fight the fire, including local, county and state fire services. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

During a Wednesday news conference, New Jersey's Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said the fire could end up being the largest in the state in the past 20 years.

