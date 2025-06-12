Immigration
Live Updates

Live updates: 700 Marines mobilized to support National Guard in Los Angeles

What to Know

  • A court hearing is set for Thursday that pits California against the Trump administration over its federalization of the National Guard.
  • A second night of curfew has been lifted in downtown Los Angeles
  • In response to the recent protests, the Marines have been mobilized to help the National Guard.
  • The LAPD reported more than 200 arrests Tuesday into Wednesday, most for unlawful assembly and curfew violations.
  • Two men face federal charges in Molotov cocktail attacks at the sites of demonstrations in downtown LA and Paramount.

ImmigrationLos AngelesProtests
