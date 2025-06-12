Live updates: 700 Marines mobilized to support National Guard in Los Angeles

Skip to content
- A court hearing is set for Thursday that pits California against the Trump administration over its federalization of the National Guard.
- A second night of curfew has been lifted in downtown Los Angeles
- In response to the recent protests, the Marines have been mobilized to help the National Guard.
- The LAPD reported more than 200 arrests Tuesday into Wednesday, most for unlawful assembly and curfew violations.
- Two men face federal charges in Molotov cocktail attacks at the sites of demonstrations in downtown LA and Paramount.