Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Most LAUSD schools reopen as Eaton and Palisades fires continue to burn

With high winds expected to arrive late Monday, first responders are working to increase containment early.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

This article tagged under:

Wildfires
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us