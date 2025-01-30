Washington DC
Live Updates

Live updates: Search underway after plane, helicopter crash into Potomac River near Reagan National

An aircraft with about 60 people on board collided with a military helicopter not far from DCA; a ground stop was ordered at the airport

By Matthew Stabley and Andrea Swalec

What to Know

  • An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.
  • The airliner had about 60 people aboard. It's not known how many were aboard the helicopter.
  • At least four people have been recovered and were rushed to hospitals. A frantic search to find crash victims in the river is underway.
  • There is a massive emergency response unfolding with fireboats in the water and the Metropolitan Police Department and fire departments from all around the area also responding.
  • An FAA statement says: "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening.

Follow along with live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us