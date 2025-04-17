Shootings
Live Updates

Live updates: Multiple injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Florida State University

Multiple patients have been hospitalized after an active shooter was reported at Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee, NBC News reports

By NBC6

What to Know

  • Police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.
  • The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the student union
  • At least six people were hospitalized, including one person who was in critical condition and five others in serious condition
  • People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded
  • Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X
  • Other videos showed students and others running on the campus
  • A suspected was taken into custody, police said

At least six people were hospitalized and a suspect was in custody as police were responding to a shooting on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

This article tagged under:

ShootingsFlorida State University
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us