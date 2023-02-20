Lincoln Memorial's Historic Undercroft Getting a $69 Million Makeover

A new immersive museum and additional upgrades are coming to the Lincoln Memorial, the National Park Service announced in a release Monday.

The new exhibit will be at the base of the memorial known as the undercroft, which NPS describes as "a tall grid of concrete columns surrounded by large expanses of open space."

Once the museum is complete, visitors will be able to learn about the site's construction history, its significance to Civil Rights demonstrations and the famous speeches that took place on the memorial's steps, including those by Marian Anderson and Dr. Martin Luther King, according to a National Park Service release.

The project includes new restrooms, a larger bookstore and a refurbished elevator.

The museum has been the work of a public-private partnership since about 2016. It has received funding from multiple donors including the National Park Foundation.

The National Park Foundation's CEO Will Shafroth said 8 million people visit the Lincoln Memorial every year and that it has one of the largest visitations of a national memorial.

“The space underneath the park service will build out is nearly 15,000 square feet and that's a big new area that people will have access to, to be able to learn in,” Shafroth said. “There'll be places for a larger bookstore and you know, a place to maybe get a little food or something like that, so that they can linger a little bit, as opposed to feeling they've got to come and go.”

NEW: The National Park Service is providing an underground walk-through of what the new immersive Lincoln Memorial Museum will look like in a few years. Construction is set to begin in March & the hope is to have it open by 2026. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/DqqFocrLMp — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) February 20, 2023

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. was selected to construct the museum as well as complete upgrades to the building.

“The Lincoln Memorial represents a transformative moment in our Nation’s history, and this work will allow visitors to experience its significance for generations to come,” president of Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Matthew Consigli said in a release.

Construction on the nearly $69 million project is expected to begin in March and be completed in 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The memorial will remain open to the public during the renovation. The undercroft and the current basement exhibit will close to the public this spring.