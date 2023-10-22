1 dead after Terryville, Conn. house and camper fire

One person has died after a house and camper fire in Terryville on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a structure fire on Minor Road around 11 a.m.

It was reported as a camper fire that spread to a house. According to dispatchers, live ammunition was heard going off in the fire.

Police immediately secured the area while firefighters from multiple departments worked to extinguish the fire.

Investigators said one person was found dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has been requested to help the local fire marshal with the fire investigation.

The Plymouth Police Department and Connecticut State's Attorney's Office are also investigating.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

There is no threat or danger to the public.