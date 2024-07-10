Joe Biden

Lester Holt to interview Biden on Monday

The full interview will air in its entirety during a prime-time special that evening at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC

By NBC News

Lester Holt and Joe Biden.
Getty Images

NBC News anchor Lester Holt will sit down with President Joe Biden on Monday for an exclusive one-on-one interview in Austin, Texas.

The full interview will air in its entirety during a prime-time special that evening at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC. The special will also stream at 9 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW.

Portions of the interview will air earlier in the day on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT, and coverage will be available on NBCNews.com.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available following the primetime special on NBCNews.com.

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Friday, President Joe Biden responded to speculation that he might drop out of the presidential race.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Joe Biden
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us