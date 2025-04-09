Food & Drink

How to vote for your favorite new Lay's potato chip flavor

One lucky flavor may become a permanent part of the Lay’s lineup

By Andrew V. Pestano

File photo
Getty Images

The Lay’s potato chip company is asking fans to decide on a future flavor for its lineup. The finalists for the “Do Us a Flavor” contest have been announced and this year’s competition comes with a $1 million reward.

The three final flavors "are hitting the shelves near you," Lay's contest website reads. Voting kicks off on April 21 and runs through June 13.

During that time, chip snackers can visit local stores to taste and vote on the three finalist flavors, each created by snack lovers from across the country with the help of Lay's experts.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The finalists are:

  • Valentina & Lime — a flavor made from Valentina hot sauce and lime juice
  • Korean-Style Fried Chicken — a spicy and sweet chip inspired by South Korean street food
  • Bacon Grilled Cheese — a chip inspired by the nostalgic sandwich recipe of the finalist's father

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The flavor with the most votes at the end of the contest will be crowned the winner and the creator will walk away with the million-dollar grand prize. The two runners-up won’t leave empty-handed either, each earning $50,000.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 1 min ago

Experts, critics raise questions after Trump says ‘this is a great time to buy' before pausing tariffs

Trump Administration 42 mins ago

Fact focus: Trump misrepresents facts about coal as he signs executive orders to boost its use

While the chips are only available for a limited time, one lucky flavor may become a permanent part of the Lay’s lineup. As Lay's put it: "The future of snacking is up to you!"

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us