Late Seoul Mayor Says in His Will He Feels Sorry to People

Park's body was found early Friday hours after he was reported missing and police launched a massive search for him at wooded hill in Seoul

In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon attends a question and answer session after a tour of FiscalNote and CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images offices in Washington.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A will left by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says he feels “sorry to all people” and asks his body to be cremated.

Park’s body was found early Friday hours after he was reported missing and police launched a massive search for him at wooded hill in northern Seoul. They haven't disclosed his cause of death.

Seoul’s city government on Friday revealed Park’s will that they say was found at his residence.

The note shown on TV shows Park as saying he feels “sorry to all people” including his family and asked his body to be cremated and scattered around the graves of his parents.

