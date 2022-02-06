Las Vegas

Las Vegas Jackpot Winner Didn't Know He Had Won. The Gaming Board Found Him

Nevada officials searched surveillance footage, other records for him

P Photo/John Locher

A malfunction in a Los Vegas slot machine left a player in the dark about his  $229,000 win, according to a press release from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Robert Taylor, of Arizona, won the jackpot on Jan. 8 at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, but did not know because of a "communications error," the release said.

Once the jackpot had been confirmed, the gaming board began an extensive search to find him. Twenty days later, Taylor learned of his winnings.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

