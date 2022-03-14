Video Shows LA Police Tackle Man Holding Infant, Who Suffered Skull Fracture

A baby suffered a 'small' skull fracture after the father of the child was tackled by officers while running, following a car chase, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a new video.

Warning: The full video at this link is disturbing.

The newly released video shows the frightening moments of footage of the Feb. 11 incident.

The baby's father, Josue Huerta, has been charged by the LA District Attorney’s office with felony child abuse, evading, possession of narcotics for sale, and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Officers tried to pull over a silver Jeep with tinted windows after they noticed the man was driving erratically, police said. The driver, later identified by police as Huerta, took off, refusing to stop.

The truck crashed into a flatbed, LAPD said.

The 25-year-old driver pulled away and took off, leading a chase, the LAPD said.

The 11-minute chase ended when the suspect jumped from the car and ran into a neighborhood, the LAPD said.

An officer used his full body weight to tackle the driver, not knowing that the man was holding a 10-month-old baby, police said.

After the officers realize he had a baby in his arms, an officer can be heard on the video saying, "Are you kidding me?"

Huerta was arrested. The baby was taken to the hospital. He suffered a skull fracture to the right side of his head, police said. The child also tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the LAPD said.

He was released to his mother.

Narcotics, cash, and three unloaded 9 mm gun magazines were found at the scene, police said.

