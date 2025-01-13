Charges filed in some LA County fire evacuation zone looting arrests

Burglary charges were filed against at least six of the people who law enforcement authorities said were arrested in recent days inside the wildfire evacuation zones in Altadena and Pacific Palisades, according to court records.

The five men and one woman were accused of first-degree residential burglary for alleged break-ins that took place last Wednesday, the day after the largest fires started and fire officials rapidly expanded evacuation areas.

Other arrests from the Eaton fire evacuation zone made over the weekend include four men accused of entering the area unlawfully and one man accused of interfering with emergency workers.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman was expected to discuss these cases and other arrests at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said its deputies had made a total of 34 fire-related arrests since last Tuesday, most in the Eaton fire evacuation area, including two Sunday night for curfew violations and two in connection with a "drone incident."

The LAPD reported 14 arrests in the Palisades fire area, including one for impersonation of a firefighter, one for possession of burglary tools, four for burglary, one for driving under the influence, one for vandalism and three for shoplifting.

The Santa Monica Police Department said its officers arrested three people over the weekend "near" the Palisades Fire evacuation zone on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, providing false ID to police and possession of burglary tools.

