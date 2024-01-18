LA Innocence Project to take up Scott Peterson murder case

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the case of Scott Peterson, who was convicted two decades ago in California in the deaths of his pregnant 27-year-old wife Laci and the couple's unborn child.

Peterson was convicted in 2004 in one of the state's most infamous murder trials. In motions submitted Wednesday in San Mateo County Superior Court, the LA Innocence Project requested post-conviction discovery -- evidence from Peterson's original murder trial.

LAIP works to exonerate wrongly convicted and incarcerated people through DNA testing and other scientific advances.

"The Los Angeles Innocence Project (LAIP) represents Scott Peterson and is investigating his claim of actual innocence," the organization said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Pat Harris, Peterson's attorney, told NBCLA that he is pleased the LAIP is taking up his client's case.

"I will confirm that we are thrilled to have the incredibly skilled attorneys at the LA Innocence Project and their expertise becoming involved in the efforts to prove Scott’s innocence," said Harris.

One of the motions filed Wednesday asks the court for an order directing the testing of evidence from the original trial for DNA. Items mentioned in the court document include cloth from a mattress booked into evidence by police that was recovered from an orange van that was set on fire in Modesto on the morning of Dec. 25, 2002.

The motion also requests testing on other items found in the van, a shopping bag and its contents, including duct tape, found near where Laci Peterson's remains were discovered, items recovered at a home near the Petersons' residence that had been burglarized around Christmas and other evidence.

Peterson was convicted in San Mateo County in 2004, two years after the Christmas Eve 2002 disappearance of Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor. The couple had been married for five years.

Investigators said Peterson took their bodies from their Modesto home and dumped them into San Francisco Bay when he went to Berkeley Marina.

Scott Peterson told investigators that he left that morning to fish in Berkeley. The remains surfaced months later a few miles from where Peterson said he was fishing.

Twenty years after being convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Scott Peterson’s case is being taken up by the Innocence Project following the revelation of new evidence. Peterson’s former defense attorney speaks to NBC4 about the matter. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on Jan. 18, 2024.

Peterson was arrested in April 2003 after Amber Frey, a massage therapist living in Fresno, told authorities she and Peterson began dating about a month before his wife's death -- but that Peterson had told her his wife was dead. She eventually worked with investigators and testified at the trial.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and second-degree murder of their unborn son. Peterson is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The California Supreme Court upheld Peterson’s conviction but overturned a death sentence in 2020 due to improper dismissal of some jurors over their disagreement with the death penalty.

Before he was re-sentenced in 2021 to life without parole, Laci Peterson's mother, sister and brother addressed the court.

"I've seen no sorrow or no remorse from you at all," mother Sharon Rocha said. "I know you're going to say you have no remorse because you're innocent, but you haven't shown any grief or sorrow for either of them. I still feel the grief every day after 19 years.

"No matter what happens, no matter what transpires in the future, there are two things that will never change: Laci and Conner will always be dead, and you will always be their murderer."

In December 2022, Peterson was denied a new murder trial. He alleged that a rogue juror lied about her history of abuse to be admitted to the panel that eventually sent him to death row. The judge who heard the request for a new trial said there was no evidence to support his claim.