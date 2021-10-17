L.A. County Wants Vanessa Bryant to Take Psych Test in Suit Over Leaked Crash Photos

Los Angeles County demanded in a court filing Friday that Vanessa Bryant take an independent psychiatric evaluation to prove the leaked photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter caused emotional distress—the latest development in her ongoing suit against the county.

Bryant, 39, sued Los Angeles County and its sheriff’s office last year alleging that photos of the crash that took the lives of her late husband Kobe Bryant and their 13 year-old daughter Gianna were “showed off” by county employees.

The father and daughter died on Jan. 29, 2020 along with seven others as they traveled to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, where the 13-year-old was supposed to play.

The civil suit, where Bryant and other family members of the deceased are plaintiff, is seeking tens of millions in damages from the county.

