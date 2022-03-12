Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse's Assault-Style Rifle Shredded in Crime Lab

Video shows a crime lab technician placing the AR-15-style weapon into a mechanical shredder

Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Video posted Friday shows a Wisconsin state crime lab technician shredding the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a racial injustice protest in Kenosha two years ago.

The video, obtained by NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV, shows the technician feeding the AR-15-style rifle into a large mechanical shredder after a judge ruled in January that the gun could be destroyed.

A lawyer for Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, had requested that it be done after Rittenhouse said he didn't want it to be sold and used as a trophy.

Read more at NBCNews.com

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kyle Rittenhouse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us