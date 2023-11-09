Krispy Kreme is giving customers a dozen free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

Krispy Kreme is getting ready to spread kindness next week in the best possible way — with free doughnuts.

The popular chain is celebrating World Kindness Day by offering customers a free dozen doughnuts. Here’s everything you need to know about the sweet deal.

Krispy Kreme Free doughnuts? Yes, please!

The offer is only valid for one day

Krispy Kreme’s free dozen offer is only valid on World Kindness Day, which falls on Monday, Nov. 13.

A limited number of customers will score free doughnuts

The first 500 customers who stop by a participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shop will walk away with a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts. Luckily, there’s no purchase necessary!

“We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts — one doughnut for you and many to share with others — will inspire millions of small acts of kindness,” Krispy Kreme’s global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a press release.

Some of Krispy Kreme’s international locations also have World Kindness Day promotions planned.

Krispy Kreme also has a Veterans Day deal in store

On Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Krispy Kreme is honoring veterans and active military personnel by giving away the following items: a free doughnut of their choice and a free small coffee (hot or iced). There’s no purchase necessary, and you can redeem the offer one time only in-shop or in the drive-thru.

Krispy Kreme unveiled its pumpkin spice offerings in August

The doughnut chain announced its pumpkin spice items for the fall season all the way back in August. The collection, which is available for a limited time at participating locations, features the following items:

Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut

Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut

Pumpkin Spice Latte (hot, iced, frozen)

Pumpkin Spice Coffee (hot, iced)

