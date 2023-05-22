Members of the Class of 2023 are in for a sweet treat: Free doughnuts. Or, in doughnut speak, a "dough-ploma."

Popular glazed doughnut shop Krispy Kreme will celebrate 2023 high school and college graduates this week by gifting them with a free box of their Original Glazed dozen doughnuts, a release from the company says.

"We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release. "We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts."

This year, the glazed doughnuts will be extra special: They'll come nestled inside "Dough-ploma"-wrapped box. And according to the release, the "Dough-ploma" dozen is a bit easier to get than the real thing, as long as you're willing to sport your senior swag.

"Any high school or college senior who wears their Class of 2023 swag – from shirts and jackets to graduation cap and gown – can get a FREE Original Glazed dozen in a special Dough‑ploma-wrapped box," the release says.

According to officials, the offer takes place on one day only: Wednesday. The free dozen will be available at participating locations while supplies last, the release says.

A full list of Krispy Kreme locations can be found here.