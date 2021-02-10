Florida

Kodak Black Offers to Pay College Tuition for Children of Slain FBI Agents

In a letter offering the assistance, his rep said Black understands what it's like to lose loved ones and to grow up in a single-parent home

The rapper Kodak Black offered to pay the college tuition for the children of the two FBI agents who were fatally shot last week serving a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida.

Black, who was recently released from prison after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump, wanted to help after he learned that Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger had children, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, said.

Alfin had a 3-year-old, and Schwartzenberger left two children, 4 and 9 years old, NBC Miami reported.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger were gunned down Feb. 2 while executing a search warrant at the apartment of a child pornography suspect. Three other people were injured.

