Kobe Bryant Will Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class Without a Vote

Kobe Bryant's legacy lives on.

On Monday, it was announced that the late athlete will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class. He is a first-ballot enshrinement and will be placed without a vote.

"The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for the Class of 2020 and an icon of the game," a spokesperson for The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame told E! News. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the Bryant Family and all of those affected by this tragedy. We look forward to announcing our Finalists at NBA All-Star Weekend and revealing the full Class of 2020 at the NCAA Men's Final Four in April."

Bryant will also be honored alongside fellow basketball stars Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. "Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe will be honored the way he should be," Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo said, according to The Athletic reporter Shams Charania.

Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

Before retiring in 2016, Bryant had won five NBA titles during his 20-year professional basketball career. He was also named MVP of his 2007-08 season. Known as one of the best scorers in the league, he is no. 4 on the NBA's all-time points list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and LeBron James, who surpassed Bryant's record on Saturday.

News of his Hall of Fame induction comes one day after the L.A. Lakers legend passed away in a fatal helicopter crash at the age of 41. He and his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, were among the nine victims of the accident, which was caused by foggy conditions.

In the wake of his passing, Bryant's fellow teammates and friends have taken to social media to mourn the legendary player.

Shaquille O'Neal, who played on the Lakers with Bryant from 1996-2004, wrote, "There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of [losing] my [niece] Gigi &my brother @kobebryant. I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."