Watch: Kitten Rescued After Getting Stuck Under Truck's Frame

By Christina Bravo

A curious kitten is now safe after getting herself stuck in a rather tight spot inside the frame of a truck on Monday.

The truck's driver was sitting at a stop sign when they first heard the faintest "meows" coming from nearby. When the driver returned home, they realized where the sound was coming from -- a small black-and-white kitten had somehow gotten their jaw stuck to the frame of the vehicle, the San Diego Humane Society said.

An image shared by the San Diego Humane Society shows one of their humane officers under the truck working to free the feline, whose top and bottom jaw was split on either side of the metal frame. The kitten was sedated as the officer used Q-tips to slowly dislodge the critter's head from the frame.

The kitten was taken to the humane society's medical facilities in Escondido and was given medication, fluids and food.

It was unclear how the young cat became stuck in the precarious position in the first place. The San Diego Humane Society is just glad she's safe and sound.

"Remarkably, she is doing very well!" the humane society added.

SAN DIEGO
