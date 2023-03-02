KISS Announces ‘Absolute Final Shows' for Their ‘End of the Road' Farewell Tour

The iconic rock band KISS has announced the “absolute final shows of their final tour,” which will take the band for one last ride across North America which will then end with a cherry on top at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and 2.

The band's “End of the Road Tour,” which started back in 2018 and was originally scheduled to end in 2021 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, lists 19 shows and will kick off Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas with stops in California, Washington, Illinois, New York, and Canada.

As for the lineup, the band will bring back two original members, Paul Stanley, and Gene Simmons, along with drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will go on presale on March 6, with a Kiss Army presale at 10 a.m. ET.

Here's KISS's full 2023 North America tour dates: