King Family to Cross DC's New Douglass Bridge on Peace Walk

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. will cross over D.C.’s new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on Monday as the world honors King’s life and legacy.

“D.C. Peace Walk: Change Happens with Good Hope and a Dream” is set to be held Monday morning.

Martin Luther King III; his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and a number of groups will then hold a news conference at Union Station at noon. The program will be closed to members of the public, who are invited to watch online at DeliverForVotingRights.com.

The Deliver for Voting Rights campaign called for “no celebration without legislation.” They urged President Joe Biden and members of the Senate to eliminate the filibuster for voting rights ahead of the Senate’s expected vote on Tuesday.

The soaring Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, with distinctive arches adding to the D.C. skyline, opened in September.

The Kings spent Saturday in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation. King spoke about his 13-year-old daughter, Yolanda Renee King.

“Our daughter has less rights around voting than she had when she was born,” King, the civil rights leader's oldest son, said in an interview. “I can’t imagine what my mother and father would say about that. I’m sure they’re turning over and over in their graves about this.”

The family took part in an on-the-ground campaign for voting rights in Phoenix, and marched with local activists and supporters from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, a predominantly Black church.

Arizona is one of 19 states that have passed over 30 state voting laws in the past year — including a ban on giving water to voters in long lines, and stricter ballot signature requirements — that King called “draconian.”

Another reason the family chose to appear in Arizona is to send a message to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat. Biden had implored Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, to end the filibuster that requires support from 60 of 100 senators to pass most legislation.

But Sinema poured cold water on the voting rights legislation Thursday, making clear in a dramatic speech on the Senate floor that she would not alter filibuster rules so it could move forward. The filibuster, she said, forces bipartisan cooperation. Otherwise, Republicans could just repeal and replace whenever they rise to power.

King said Simena cannot simultaneously express support for the bills and block their path.

“History will remember Sen. Sinema, I believe unkindly, for her position on the filibuster," he said.