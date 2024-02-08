king charles III

King Charles III is doing ‘extremely well' after cancer diagnosis, queen says at charity event

King Charles III shares he has been touched by the messages of support he has received from the public.

By The Associated Press

King Charles III
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Queen Camilla said Thursday that King Charles III is doing well given his cancer diagnosis, adding that he has been touched by the messages of support he's received from the public.

Camilla traveled from Sandringham House to Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday to attend a concert celebrating the work of local charities. Among the first people she met were workers from Wiltshire Air Ambulance, who offered hope that the king was doing well.

“Well he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances,'' Camilla said. “He's very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

The British monarch has been recuperating at his Sandringham estate in eastern England following his first treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Buckingham Palace announced the diagnosis earlier this week.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Prince Harry will reportedly visit King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

king charles III
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us