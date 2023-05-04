Kindergartner Dies Amid an Outbreak of Unidentified Illnesses at Detroit School

Public health officials in Detroit are investigating an outbreak of unidentified illnesses at an elementary and middle school after a kindergartner died.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday that the school, Marcus Garvey Academy, "has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms including student fevers, and vomiting, namely at the early grade levels."

The kindergarten student's cause of death has not been confirmed, so it is not yet known whether it was related to the outbreak.

The Detroit Health Department said in a statement Wednesday that it has not confirmed the cause of the illnesses. It told parents and caregivers to be on the lookout for several symptoms, including fever, headache, lethargy, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, among children ages 4 to 7.

Garvey Academy will be closed through Monday for deep cleaning, the statement said.

