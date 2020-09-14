Kim Kardashian West Responds To Maternity Shapewear Backlash

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line is releasing a maternity collection, and some shoppers aren't happy about it.

On Sunday, the reality star defended her decision to create "solutionwear" options for pregnant women and new moms after many people criticized the collection, saying it encourages women to hide their stomachs.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

In a long Twitter thread, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star explained that the maternity line's goal is "not to slim but to support."

To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

"The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment," Kardashian West wrote. "It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling."

She said "tens of thousands of pregnant women" wrote in to the brand requesting a maternity line and admitted that she had always wanted similar products when she was pregnant. She also added that many new moms need a bit of extra support, especially after undergoing a cesarean section.

"Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after," her statement continued.

The new collection, which is set to launch this week, includes nursing bras, bodysuits, leggings and high-waisted underwear crafted to support women during their maternity journey. It's available in nine colors and in sizes XXS-5X.

Author and expectant mother Chrissy Teigen quickly came to Kardashian West's defense and filmed video clips for her Instagram story of herself wearing items from the SKIMS maternity line.

What you’ve been waiting for: Maternity is coming soon! Introducing Maternity Solutionwear™ that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy. Launching on Wednesday, September 16 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 9 colors and in sizes XXS - 5X! pic.twitter.com/bIYOUtJFDH — SKIMS (@skims) September 12, 2020

Kardashian West's followers seemed to have mixed reactions to the new products. Many mothers were thrilled to hear about the supportive shapewear solutions.

on the controversy that is pregnancy shapewear: it’s not to be smaller. these brands aren’t pressuring us to be smaller. thanks for looking out for us everyone but we’re good! https://t.co/8arPjfDiUl — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 13, 2020

I’ve carried and birthed two and I can tell you I always needed and wore under garments to support the belly. Everyone is DIFFERENT and she is not the first to come up with this tbh. It is a NEED for LOTS of women going through pregnancy, even if you didn’t use one. — meg 🔔 (@makexnoyes) September 14, 2020

Still, others worried about the message the products will send to pregnant women.

I’ve carried and birthed three babies. I’m not for this. The way people treated you when you were pregnant was totally awful. You didn’t deserve it. But please don’t pass that off to other women. Pregnant women should just let their bodies be what they are. ❤️ — She Persisted (@rlnbeauty) September 14, 2020

And some didn't think they looked all that comfortable after watching Teigen's Instagram story.

I was definitely excited about this and then I saw lovely Chrissy’s stories and saw this and doesn’t seem comfortable, maybe consider making changes to the waste line, again is just a suggestion! pic.twitter.com/OmAx1ZqO7p — Leonafearless89 (@leonafearless89) September 14, 2020

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:



