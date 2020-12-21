Volcano

Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

In this May 23, 2018, file photo, lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure in Leilani Estates, on Hawaii's Big Island in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was reported in the area shortly after the eruption began, according to news outlets.

