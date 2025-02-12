Hawaii

Kilauea is shooting lava again. It is the Hawaii volcano's latest activity in an on-and-off eruption

By Audrey Mcavoy | The Associated Press

Kilauea volcano began shooting lava into the air once again Tuesday on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting on and off for nearly two months since it burst to life on Dec. 23. The eruption has been taking place at the the volcano's summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No residential areas have been threatened by lava.

The latest release of molten rock began 10:16 a.m. with lava flowing on to the floor of Halemaumau Crater. A half-hour later, a vent shot lava about 330 feet high.

This is the ninth episode of eruptive activity since Dec. 23, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Earlier episodes have lasted 13 hours to eight days, with pauses in between.

People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the national park for views of the eruption.

Kiluaea is about 200 miles southeast of Honolulu.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected the start of a new eruption in Kīlauea summit webcam images, leading to a warning.
