It's truly the best baby name.

Nearly a year after Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, their baby boy's name has finally been revealed as Tatum.

She shared the news during the season three premiere of "The Kardashians" May 25, adding, "Naming a human is really hard."

Kardashian—who also shares 5-year-old daughter True Thompson with the athlete—confirmed last month that her 9-month-old son's name would stick with tradition of starting with a "T" to match their little girl's moniker.

But while her kids have the same initials, Kardashian said in the Hulu episode that she feels less connected to Tatum than she did with baby True due to the surrogacy process, noting, "It's a mindf--k. It's really the weirdest thing."

As for why it took her so long to announce her son's name? The 38-year-old previously explained that it took some time for her settle on what to call him.

"I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she said on the April 5 episode of The "Jennifer Hudson Show". "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

Kardashian added of her baby boy, "He is a little chunk... I wouldn't have it any other way."

And according to Kim Kardashian, Tatum looks "just like" their brother Rob Kardashian.

As for Kardashian and Thompson, he's still holding out hope she'll take him back. "I think he thinks, 'Let's just ride this out,'" she confessed in an April teaser for "The Kardashians", "but no. No chances."

After all, their son's arrival didn't help them get back together. "There is no chance of reconciliation," a source told E! News in July when news broke that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting. "Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."

The baby was conceived in November 2021, days before Kardashian learned that Thompson had gotten Maralee Nichols pregnant. (Their son Theo was born in December 2021, and the basketball player is also dad to Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

A separate insider told E! News that Thompson's paternity scandal is what led the Good American founder to keep the news of baby no. 2, who was born in July, under wraps for so long.

"Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety," the source told E! News last year, "and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Thompson's actions."

During a tell-all with ABC News in April 2022, Kardashian acknowledged that she and Thompson aren't a good match romantically, but continued to praise his parenting abilities.

"I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad," she told Robin Roberts. "He's just not the guy for me."

Their current dynamic will be explored on season three of "The Kardashians", which premiered on Hulu May 25.