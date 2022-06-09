Kentucky

Kentucky Man Fatally Shoots Deputy During Interrogation Smoke Break

Deputy Jody Cash died after Gary Rowland shot him with a concealed handgun, police said

Calloway County Sheriff's Office via WPSD

A Kentucky man who was being questioned by authorities at a sheriff’s office fatally shot one of the deputies interviewing him during a cigarette break, police said.

Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash died May 16 after Gary Rowland, 30, shot him with a concealed handgun, Kentucky State Police said in a news release Friday. Rowland was fatally shot by a second deputy who had also been questioning him, the release said.

When Rowland asked for a cigarette break, the deputies escorted him outside. While standing in front of the sheriff’s office, Rowland fired at Cash, striking him, the release says. Officials did not say where Rowland had hidden the weapon or how he'd kept it after being arrested.

